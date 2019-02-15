Laval police arrest man in connection with an armed standoff

A portion of Ste-Rose Boulevard in Laval was closed Friday afternoon as police investigated a standoff with a man in a residence on Bellemare Street in Fabreville.

Laval police say they received a call at around 4:30 p.m. reporting an armed man inside the home.

Laval police spokesperson Stephanie Beshara said the call was made after a man had rung the doorbell of the home, only to be greeted by a man holding a gun.

Beshara said he quickly returned to his own home and dialed 911.

Around 10 police officers were dispatched to the scene to negotiate with the armed man.

They were eventually able to convince him to step outside of the house.

The suspect is currently being detained and is expected to meet with investigators shortly.

It is unclear what if any charges he could face, but Beshara explained that pointing a handgun at someone is a criminal offence.

Ste-Rose Boulevard was closed between 31st Avenue and Frenette Street for several hours as the standoff unfolded.

