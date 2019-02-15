Center of Gravity in Kelowna not returning for 2019

Kelowna’s largest music festival, Center of Gravity, announced on Friday that it will not return for 2019.

Organizers made the announcement on the festival’s website and on social media.

The announcement said that “since its inauguration in 2008, Center of Gravity has grown to become one of the largest sports and music festivals in Canada. This would not have made possible without the support of all of our fans, artists, athletes, vendors, and partners.

“We are truly grateful for the contribution that each of you provided in helping us create this amazing event. We are announcing today that Center of Gravity will not be returning in 2019.

“Our goal is to return in 2020 with a fresh vision and the renewed support of all our fans. We look forward to seeing you all then.”

Many notable musicians and groups have performed at COG, including Snoop Dogg, Bif Naked, Kardinal Offishall, Wu Tang Clan and Dragonette.

At last year’s Center of Gravity, which ran July 27-29, a Kamloops teen died. Police said she went into medical distress while at the festival, then was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.