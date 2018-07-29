Interior Health urges festivalgoers to take precautions after teen dies at Center of Gravity

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) is warning partygoers about the dangers of using drugs in the summer heat after a teenage girl died at a music festival in Kelowna over the weekend.

Around 9:12 p.m. on Friday, Kelowna RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services responded to a medical emergency at the three-day Center of Gravity festival, on the shores of Okanagan Lake.

A 17-year-old was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

Authorities have not confirmed how she died, but they believe there was no criminal wrongdoing.

After learning of the teen’s death, Interior Health posted a tweet on Saturday afternoon encouraging concertgoers not to mix or consume drugs while drinking alcohol.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a festivalgoer over the weekend in Kelowna,” said a news release from IHA.

The IHA said British Columbia is facing a public health overdose emergency.

“The Okanagan has seen an unprecedented number of overdose deaths due to fentanyl poisoning in the past year,” read the statement.

“The best way to keep yourself safe is to avoid using drugs.”

IHA said if you choose to use drugs, take the following steps to reduce your overdose risk:

Don’t mix different drugs (including pharmaceutical medications, street drugs, and alcohol).

Don’t take drugs when you are alone. Use in the company of someone who can administer help or call 911 if you experience an overdose.

Keep an eye out for your friends – stay together and look out for each other.

Use less and pace yourself. Do testers to check strength – take a small sample of a drug before taking your usual dosage.

Carry a naloxone kit and know how to use it. A list of locations to get a kit can be found on the Interior Health website.

Recognize the signs of an overdose: slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips/fingertips turning blue, difficult to awaken, or un

If someone is experiencing an overdose or is witnessing an overdose, follow the SAVE ME steps and call 911

On Sunday, Medical Health Officer Dr. Silvina Mema also encouraged attendees to take steps to prevent heat-related illness as Environment Canada issued a heat warning.

“Take breaks in the shade, drink plenty of water, and take steps to prevent injury from excessive alcohol or illicit substance use,” she said.

Emergency Health Services said B.C. health officials responded to a record number of overdose calls in a single day on Friday. 130 calls across the province.

The only other time that number was achieved was more than a year ago, on April 26, 2017. Officials say 16 of those calls were from the B.C. interior.