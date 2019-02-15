Oro-Medonte man charged with mischief after vehicle reportedly damaged in Orillia: OPP

A man from Oro-Medonte has been charged with mischief after a vehicle was reportedly damaged in Orillia, police say.

According to Orillia OPP, on Feb. 4, at around 1 p.m., the driver of what is believed to be a grey Dodge Caravan became frustrated with another driver.

Police say the victim parked his vehicle at the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital. When he returned later, officers say he noticed his vehicle had been damaged.

Officers say video footage showed a man in his late 50s or 60s allegedly approaching the vehicle and causing damage to it.

Police say following an investigation, officers arrested 69-year-old Dennis MacArthur from Oro-Medonte and charged him with mischief.

Officers say the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Orillia on March 19.

