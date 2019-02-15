Economy
February 15, 2019 11:41 am

Slowdown in housing market continued in January: B.C. Real Estate Association

By News Anchor  CKNW

A real-estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The local real-estate board says home sales in Metro Vancouver in 2018 were the lowest since 2000.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
The B.C. Real Estate Association says the slowdown in the housing market provincewide continued in January.

Sales were down 33 per cent compared to the same month last year, and the average residential price of just under $666,000 was down 7.7 per cent from a year ago.

Association chief economist Cameron  Muir says the federal government created a policy-induced affordability shock last year when it tightened mortgage rules, and the resulting pullback in consumer demand is largely responsible for January’s lackluster performance.

“Many B.C. regions are now exhibiting buyer’s market conditions. “However, BC Northern, the Kootenay, Okanagan Mainline and the Vancouver Island markets continue to reflect balance between supply and demand,” said Muir.

