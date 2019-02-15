Forensic bloodstain expert returns to the stand at Dennis Oland trial

Follow along with our live blog at the bottom of this story

CMP Sgt. Brian Wentzell, a forensic bloodstain expert, is taking the stand for the third day at the Dennis Oland second-degree murder trial in Saint John.

Oland, 51, is accused of killing his father, Richard Oland.

The elder Oland’s body was found on July 7, 2011 lying by his desk in his uptown Saint John office. The 69-year-old former Moosehead Breweries executive was killed sometime during the evening or night of July 6, 2011.

Dennis Oland is the last known person to have seen his father alive. He was charged with second-degree murder in 2013 and convicted by a jury in 2015, but the verdict was set aside on appeal in 2016 and the new trial ordered.