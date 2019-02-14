Sports
February 14, 2019 10:22 pm

OHL Roundup: Thursday, February 14, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Ben Hawerchuk had two goals and an assist as the Barrie Colts doubled up the Peterborough Petes 4-2 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jason Willms and Jack York also scored for the Colts (22-28-4).

Zach Gallant and Cameron Butler found the back of the net for Peterborough (25-26-3).

Kai Edmonds turned away 30 shots for Barrie while Hunter Jones stopped 13 shots for the Petes.

The Colts were 1 for 3 on the power play and Peterborough scored once on five opportunities.

BATTALION 4 GREYHOUNDS 3 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Matthew Struthers scored the overtime winner on a power play as the Battalion topped Sault Ste. Marie.

Harrison Caines, Mitchell Russell and Brandon Coe also had goals for North Bay (25-25-4).

Keeghan Howdeshell, Mac Hollowell and Barrett Hayton supplied the offence for the Greyhounds (35-12-7).

SPITFIRES 3 STING 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Nathan Staios and Cole Purboo had second period goals to lead the Spitfires past Sarnia.

Chris Playfair also scored for Windsor (22-28-6).

Calvin Martin responded for the Sting (23-26-7).

© 2019 The Canadian Press

