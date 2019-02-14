GO Transit releases funny video promoting its buses ahead of auto show

GO Transit has released a hilarious video promoting its buses ahead of its first-ever appearance at the Canadian International Autoshow.

The video is made with all the techniques of any luxury car commercial, but promotes nothing other than the GO Bus.

It includes dramatic music, lighting, quick camera moves and even shots of the engine.

The video, aimed to promote ridership on the buses, tells viewers, “It’s like the self-driving car has arrived early.”

“Close your eyes. Rest your head. Browse memes of cats.”

The video was posted Thursday ahead of the Canadian International Autoshow this weekend.

The GO Bus will be on full display at the show alongside luxury vehicles for the first time ever, and attendees will even be able to take a look under the hood.

“The AutoShow is a great opportunity to demonstrate the conveniences of the GO bus,” Mark Childs, Metrolinx’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the video has so far been successful in grabbing people’s attention.

Aikins said they plan on using it to promote GO Bus ridership beyond the autoshow as well.

The autoshow begins Friday and lasts until February 24 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.