Eskimos part ways with Derel Walker as Argonauts sign 2-time CFL all-star receiver

The Toronto Argonauts have signed two-time CFL all-star receiver Derel Walker.

The 27-year-old receiver played in 11 games for Edmonton last season, posting 51 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns.

The six-foot-two, 188-pound receiver was named CFL’s most outstanding rookie and a CFL all-star in 2015 after putting up 1,110 receiving yards and six touchdowns while helping the Eskimos to a Grey Cup title.

He was named a league all-star for the second consecutive season in 2106 after posting 1,589 yards and 10 touchdowns on 109 catches (all second best in the league).

Over 49 career games with the Eskimos, Walker has 287 receptions, 4,208 yards, and 26 touchdowns.

