Thompson RCMP officer cleared of perjury by police watchdog

An RCMP officer has been cleared of possible perjury charges by the province’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Thursday it had concluded its investigation into the officer, who was accused of misrepresenting herself in a 2018 Thompson murder trial.

According to IIU, the officer represented herself as a drug recognition expert despite not being certified as such.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Police Service under investigation after man injured during arrest

The crown prosecutor filed a complaint with the RCMP.

The IIU investigation found that the officer had, in fact, been a trained and certified drug recognition expert, but her certification had expired in 2016.

The investigation found that while the officer should have clarified she was no longer certified, her testimony was technically correct, and she didn’t intend to mislead the court.

WATCH: Church hopes RCMP investigation won’t deter people sponsoring families

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!