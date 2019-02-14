Winnipeggers share good and bad Valentine’s Day memories

As Cupid’s arrows were flying all over the city, we caught up with some people on Valentine’s Day at The Forks.

Some said they have positive memories of the annual observance, while others did not.

READ MORE: Sexy plants, ‘horn-y’ talk and mating ritual dance-off part of Manitoba Museum’s Valentines Day

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

“I got dumped on Valentine’s Day when I was 16,” Kori Taylor said. “It was a week after my birthday too, so that sucked.”

Janelle Janzen could relate.

“For a bad Valentine’s Day memory, I think my high school boyfriend broke up with me a few days before Valentine’s Day so that was bad.”

READ MORE: Simple Valentine’s gestures as valuable as grand ones, says relationship expert

Evan Rogers was with his girlfriend Olivia skating, celebrating two years together.

“She made me this heart-shaped thing filled with chocolates and special stuff filled with memories,” he said.

READ MORE: After 64 years of marriage, couple shares secrets of successful relationship on Valentine’s Day

Diana Brown has had both good and bad experiences on this day in the past.

“A good one would be when my boys made me breakfast in the morning when it was on the weekend, that was super special because I hadn’t had that before so it was so nice having breakfast in bed and not having to wake up in the morning,” she said.

“In terms of the worst, it was my ex’s birthday so those were bad days. Actually Valentine’s Day was nixed because he loved his birthday so much, so it was never celebrated.”

Also having mixed feelings about the day was Chloe Castillo.

“I don’t know if it’s good, but like, last year, my ex asked me out on Valentine’s Day. I guess you can say it’s a good and bad memory.”

Police lights are red,

Police lights are blue,

If you drink and drive,

Your date should find a new boo.#rcmpmb #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/n7mWQn2trk — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 14, 2019

Even Manitoba RCMP were in on the Valentine’s theme Thursday, tweeting a poem stemming from the usual ‘roses are red’ rhyme:

“Police lights are red, police lights are blue, if you drink and drive, your date should find a new boo”