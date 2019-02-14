Former Wildrose Leader Brian Jean and wife Kim welcome baby girl

Brian Jean and his wife Kim welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday, Feb. 13.
In a message on Twitter, the former Wildrose Party leader said they named the little girl Annabella Frances Jean.
A photo of Jean with Annabella appears to show the infant with a feeding tube, but Jean said in his message: “Mom and baby are doing great.”
The couple announced they were expecting in a Facebook video on Jan. 8.
Jean resigned as MLA of Fort McMurray-Athabasca in March of 2018 after losing in the United Conservative Leadership race to Jason Kenney.
On Jan. 15, he released a statement, “An Agenda to move Alberta Forward,” saying “Alberta’s future looks bleak unless bold action is taken” and “Canada is broken.”
Jean also called Alberta’s financial situation a “mess” and said the NDP government isn’t doing its job in areas such as healthcare, education, social services, and looking after seniors.
“None of our political leaders understand the current anger of Albertans — Albertans want a ‘Mad as hell’ Party, that isn’t going to take it anymore,” he wrote.
