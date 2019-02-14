Health
Health officials warn public of yellow fentanyl in Oxford County

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Health officials in Oxford County are warning about yellow fentanyl.

A new batch has arrived in the region and this time it’s bright yellow in colour and people tend to “drop” right after they take it, officials said.

There has also been an increase in the number of people requesting naloxone kits, officials said.

According to the health authority, if you come across someone you believe is overdosing, call 911, give them naloxone if you know they’ve taken an opioid, and stay with the person until paramedics arrive.

They add if you are going to use, you shouldn’t do it alone.

