Police seek to identify suspect after report of indecent act in Angus

Police are seeking to identify a suspect accused of an indecent act in Angus.

According to the Nottawasaga OPP, on Dec. 19, 2018, just before 11 a.m., a woman was walking on King Street when a man approached her and asked for help.

Police say the woman looked at the man and saw his pants were down and he was allegedly exposing himself to her.

Officers say the woman walked away and reported the incident to police.

According to police, officers searched the area, however, they were unsuccessful in locating the man.

Police are now searching for a man in his 30s or 40s, around six feet tall, with a thin build and a brown goatee. He was seen wearing dark pants, a black beanie style toque, a black jacket and black and white Converse style running shoes.

Officers say the suspect’s vehicle is a black Honda SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 705-434-1939 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

