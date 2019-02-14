New clinical trial in London addresses depression in patients with bipolar disorder

Local researchers hope magnetic seizure therapy will help patients with a severe form of depression, one common in those with bipolar disorder, that doesn’t respond to medication.

Magnetic seizure therapy (MST) works similarly to electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), and is the gold standard for patients with treatment-resistant depression, according to Lawson Health Research Institute. But many patients opt out of it because of the stigma surrounding therapy and the risk of side effects like disorientation or amnesia.

The new treatment will be available at Parkwood Institute in London, as part of a national clinical trial led by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. It is also being offered through the University of British Columbia hospital.

“Magnetic seizure therapy has already been shown as a promising treatment for major depressive disorder or unipolar depression,” said the local site lead, Dr. Amer Burhan, in a statement. Burhan is a researcher at Lawson, and a neuropsychiatrist at St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

“For the first time, we’re studying how effective the treatment is for depression as a result of bipolar disorder and whether it can reduce the risk of cognitive side effects associated with electroconvulsive therapy.”

Eligible patients with treatment-resistant depression from bipolar disorder will be invited to participate in the trial, and will receive either ECT or MST. Lawson says patients will be offered support throughout the trial, and their outcomes will be compared to study MST’s effectiveness and whether it causes fewer side effects.

Burhan says magnetic seizure therapy, which will be delivered under anesthesia in 12 to 20 sessions that are 10-15 minutes long, holds a promise of becoming the new gold standard for treatment-resistant depression.