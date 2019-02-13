Manitoba Moose extend home winning streak to 7 with victory over Chicago Wolves

The Manitoba Moose kept up their winning ways on home ice on Wednesday.

The Moose defeated the Chicago Wolves 4-2 at Bell MTS Place to stretch their home winning streak to seven games. They’re now 10-0-1 in their last 11 games on home ice.

Jansen Harkins, Hunter Fejes, Marko Dano and Michael Spacek all scored for the Moose as they built up a four-goal lead.

“We had a good start,” said head coach Pascal Vincent.

“We were moving quick. We were quick, supporting each other offensively and defensively. We had some good O-zone time.”

The Wolves scored a pair of goals in the final eight minutes but still came up short.

“I think it was just everyone from the back-in,” forward JC Lipon said. “We seemed really in sync. We didn’t spend much time in our zone and guys were in the right spots.”

Daniel Carr and Curtis McKenzie had the goals for Chicago.

Spacek and Harkins each added an assist for two-point nights. Tucker Poolman recorded an assist to extend his point streak to six games.

The victory gives the Moose 51 points to move within three points of the final playoff spot. Both Rockford and Milwaukee have 54 points but the Moose have three games in hand.

Eric Comrie made 20 saves in goal for Manitoba as the Moose outshot the Wolves 29-22.

The Moose finished the night 0-for-3 on the powerplay.

Max Lagace had 25 stops for the Wolves.

Defenceman Sami Niku returned to the Moose lineup after being re-assigned by the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Blueliner Jimmy Oligny also made his return after missing the past 10 games. He had one assist in his first game back after undergoing surgery to have his appendix removed.

The Wolves had won their previous three meetings in the season series.

The Moose continue their six-game homestand on Friday with the rematch against the Wolves.