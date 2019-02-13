Vernon RCMP investigating after girl, 11, allegedly grabbed by stranger

Police in the North Okanagan are seeking witnesses to an alleged incident near a Vernon school in which an unknown male grabbed an 11-year-old girl.

According to Vernon RCMP, the incident took place near Mission Hill Elementary School on Tuesday, Feb. 12, just after 6 p.m.

Police say two young girls, both 11 years old, were walking on a path near the school when the unknown male approached them. Police say the male then allegedly grabbed one of the girls by the arm. The other girl reportedly fled, running onto a nearby street and yelling for help.

Police say that the girl’s actions — running and yelling — caused the male to let go of the other girl’s arm before fleeing on foot.

The youths reportedly got the attention of a passing vehicle, with the occupants taking the two young girls to a nearby church.

Police added the girls were not hurt in the incident.

“Officers are currently investigating this incident,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “However, [police] are looking to speak to the good Samaritans that assisted the youth last evening, as they left prior to police arrival and were not identified.”

The suspect is described as a male with tan-coloured skin who is approximately five-foot-seven to five-foot-10 in height with a thin to average build. The suspect was wearing dark or all black clothing at the time of the incident.

Vernon RCMP are asking anyone who may have been around the 1500 block of 36th Street on Tuesday, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., to contact them and reference file no. 2019-3092.