Surrey RCMP investigating after witnesses say woman forcibly confined in car

Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help them find two people and a vehicle after what they are calling a “suspicious occurrence” on Thursday morning.

Several witnesses called police at 11:30 a.m. from the area of 108th Avenue and King George Boulevard saying they saw a woman being forcibly confined in a small black car.

Police have now identified the woman as Trina Bird. She is 40 years old and described as a First Nations woman, five-foot-six-inches tall, 190 pounds, with long black hair (may be dyed pink), and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white dress.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

They are also looking for a person of interest who has been identified as Terrance Desnomie. He is 41 years old and described as a First Nations man, five-foot-nine-inches tall, 196 pounds with black hair, a moustache, stubble and brown eyes.

The vehicle that police are looking for is a black 2015 Nissan Versa bearing a British Columbia license plate, FE2 30D.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers for those who wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca