Surrey RCMP investigating after witnesses say woman forcibly confined in car

Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help them find two people and a vehicle after what they are calling a “suspicious occurrence” on Thursday morning.
Several witnesses called police at 11:30 a.m. from the area of 108th Avenue and King George Boulevard saying they saw a woman being forcibly confined in a small black car.
Police have now identified the woman as Trina Bird. She is 40 years old and described as a First Nations woman, five-foot-six-inches tall, 190 pounds, with long black hair (may be dyed pink), and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white dress.
Police are concerned for her well-being.
They are also looking for a person of interest who has been identified as Terrance Desnomie. He is 41 years old and described as a First Nations man, five-foot-nine-inches tall, 196 pounds with black hair, a moustache, stubble and brown eyes.
Photo of Terrance Desnomie:
READ MORE: Amid surging gang violence, Surrey Mounties take message to elementary school kids
The vehicle that police are looking for is a black 2015 Nissan Versa bearing a British Columbia license plate, FE2 30D.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers for those who wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.