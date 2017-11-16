RCMP investigating after young girl allegedly grabbed by man near Whiteside Elementary School

Richmond RCMP are investigating after a suspicious incident near a local school.

Mounties say a 10-year-old student was allegedly grabbed on the arm by a man in his 40s or 50s near Whiteside Elementary School.

The young girl was running laps around a nearby field, where the man allegedly took pictures with his cell phone.

Mounties said that he grabbed her when she ran past him.

The RCMP say the man’s motive is unclear, and they would like to talk with him. The girl has told police she did not feel threatened by the incident.

He’s described as an Asian male, medium build, clean shaven and wearing brown pants and a black and blue sweater.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Const. Jason Pickering from the Richmond RCMP Youth Section at 604-278-1212.