Survey predicts wage increase for B.C. construction workers

Construction workers in B.C. should see a 10 per cent pay raise during the next two years, according to a new survey.

The survey, created by the Independent Contractors and Business Association (ICBA), says B.C. construction companies plan to give their workers a 4.8 per cent raise this year, then a 5.3 per cent increase in 2020. The ICBA says the expected raises are more than double the amount of inflation.

“The state of construction in B.C. is strong with just over half our companies expecting more work in 2019 than the year before,” said ICBA president Chris Gardner. “The industry is firing on all cylinders and then some.”

Gardner noted in the survey that the increase in work volume is expected to be 24 per cent on average.

According to ICBA, construction in B.C. now employs 250,000 workers and contributes nine per cent of the provincial GDP. The survey also reportedly took into account more than 1,000 B.C. construction companies.

“Worker shortages are not a problem unique to construction. Retail, food, tourism and many other industries are experiencing things as the B.C. workforce ages,” said Gardner.

“This demographic cliff is partly why construction continues to be an exciting and appealing career for a quarter million British Columbians. There is plenty of work, and good workers are being well-paid, well-trained and well-rewarded.”

The ICBA wage and benefits survey also noted:

Interior: 37 per cent of contractors expect more work in 2019 than last year; 78 per cent say they are short of workers, especially labourers, carpenters and framers.

North: 64 per cent of contractors expect more work in 2019 than last year; 68 per cent say they are short of workers, especially carpenters, labourers and welders.

Vancouver Island: 29 per cent of contractors expect more work in 2019 than last year; 82 per cent say they are short of workers, especially carpenters, labourers and plumbers.

Lower Mainland: 54 per cent of contractors expect more work in 2019 than last year; 78 per cent say they are short of workers, especially carpenters, labourers and plumbers.

