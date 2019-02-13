Missing girl last seen in Tuxedo neighbourhood, say police

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Vanessa Disbrowe was last seen in the Tuxedo area on the morning of Feb. 7.

She is described as 5’4″ with a thin build and medium brown hair.

Disbrowe was last seen wearing black pants, white Nike runners, a black winter jacket and a black toque.

Police are concerned about her well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

