N.S. RCMP say improper vehicle inspection led to charges related to fatal crash

A 45-year-old man has been charged following a fatal two-vehicle collision in Porters Lake, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP said the collision along Highway 107 on Jan. 17, 2018 resulted in the death of a 49-year-old woman. Two others were injured.

Police say during the course of their investigation, they determined that the safety inspection on the vehicle involved had been improperly completed.

Police also determined that the person who inspected the vehicle was the subject of another incident in January 2018 where an improper vehicle inspection had been completed.

Chet Bernard Chisholm, 45, of Lakevale, N.S., has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and breach of trust.

Police say Chisholm was arrested and appeared in Antigonish provincial court on Wednesday.

He was released on conditions, including having no contact with several individuals and not to perform motor vehicle inspections.

He is scheduled to return to court on March 13.