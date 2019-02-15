Calgary’s Off Script podcast marks 2nd anniversary

We’ve always wanted to find a different way of telling a story.

There is always more to share, more to learn about the fascinating characters we profile.

Off Script gave us that opportunity to push creative boundaries and allowed us to go beyond the traditional television broadcast news stories.

Over the past 2 years it’s been a gratifying and rewarding journey. The podcast was the first of its kind in our network. We were charting a new path.

In our first year we won the RTDNA’s first ever podcast award for a story about a small Alberta town teaching lessons of acceptance.

Over the years, we talked to a guy who says he lives with a ghost, met a millennial who traded her dorm room for a seniors home, got introduced to a grandpa who had a wish to go on an unbelievable trip of a lifetime, interviewed skateboarders who delivered prom dresses to Mexican orphans and profiled a paralyzed high school student who was told he would never walk again – but he actually walked again, on Graduation Day.

It’s been a joy and a humbling privilege to have a front row seat to the extraordinary moments in people’s lives.

Thank you to those of you who have come along for the ride with us.

Here are our top ten Off Script episodes, in no particular order:

