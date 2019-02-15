Blogs
February 15, 2019 7:14 am

Calgary’s Off Script podcast marks 2nd anniversary

By and Global News
View link »
A A

We’ve always wanted to find a different way of telling a story.

There is always more to share, more to learn about the fascinating characters we profile.

Off Script gave us that opportunity to push creative boundaries and allowed us to go beyond the traditional television broadcast news stories.

Over the past 2 years it’s been a gratifying and rewarding journey. The podcast was the first of its kind in our network. We were charting a new path.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!
Story continues below

READ MORE: Global Calgary and CHQR 770 win 5 RTDNAs, including Innovation Award

In our first year we won the RTDNA’s first ever podcast award for a story about a small Alberta town teaching lessons of acceptance.

Over the years, we talked to a guy who says he lives with a ghost, met a millennial who traded her dorm room for a seniors home, got introduced to a grandpa who had a wish to go on an unbelievable trip of a lifetime, interviewed skateboarders who delivered prom dresses to Mexican orphans and profiled a paralyzed high school student who was told he would never walk again – but he actually walked again, on Graduation Day.

BELOW: A selection of photos from the Off Script podcast

Matthew Oliver van Diepen

Matthew Oliver van Diepen, Rosebud project cast member

Nate Luit / Global News
gordon

Gordon Norwood proudly shows off a new addition to the family

Nate Luit
IMG_0122

25-year-old Sam Towns on the shores of Auburn Bay Lake

Nate Luit
EVERLY

Three-year-old Everly Tram was born with Apert syndrome

Nate Luit
boarders5

11-year-old Natalia and her big yellow dress

Juan Rodriguez/The Jar Photography
shuby2

Shuby Bhattarai rehearsing ‘Coming Out in Faith Monolgue’ at Hillhurst United Church in Calgary. April 2018.

Jill Croteau / Global News
senior1

83-year-old Jim Dolph

Nate Luit
ALEX2

Friends and family can’t wait to hug Alex

Nate Luit
haunted2

Homeowner, Justin Bolin, shows Global News the carriage house.

Nate Luit
biggirl6

Tamara Brown, Tyneal Buchanan, Kimberly Beckett and Roselle Gonsalves.

Nate Luit
heart3

Principal Liana Appelt hugs Maryam

Jill Croteau

It’s been a joy and a humbling privilege to have a front row seat to the extraordinary moments in people’s lives.

Thank you to those of you who have come along for the ride with us.

Here are our top ten Off Script episodes, in no particular order:

Listen to more episodes of Off Script and read the accompanying stories.

     

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary stories
curiouscast
Global News Off Script
Jill Croteau
Nate Luit
Podcast

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.