Alberta skateboarders head to Mexico with donated grad dresses

They might be the most unlikely group to round up donated graduation dresses, but that’s why what they’re doing is so profound.

The Medicine Hat Skateboard Association has spent weeks collecting gently used frocks.

Haiden Meier was reluctant at first but the skateboarder quickly jumped on board with the project.

“I thought: ‘That’s different.’ I haven’t seen a dress that looks like that ever. Pretty gnarly dresses,” Meier said.

READ MORE: Camrose principal ensuring all students celebrate grad

The group is heading to Mexico on March 30 with 200 gowns to give to teenagers. The 14-year-old girls will choose one to wear for their Quinceanera, a coming-of-age celebration.

Association member, Davie James, can’t ignore the contrast.

“Ultimately, we’re stoked to be a part of this. It’s totally contradictory.

“We are skateboarders, we don’t wear ball gowns, but of course we’re going to do it,” he said.

These young girls are orphaned, neglected and have survived sexual exploitation. But these young men know they’re worthy of being of being decorated in all this dazzle.

READ MORE: Spruce Grove woman asking for prom dresses and services for Alberta grads

Skateboarder Chase Dirk is looking forward to the trip.

“When you have nothing, it’s a life changer for them. So much hope knowing that, from where they came,” Dirk said.

Along with their 20 jam-packed suitcases bursting with these elaborate gowns, the group is going to get to work.

While visiting, the skateboarders will build an addition onto the safe house for these rescued girls.

“I’m scared when I go I will see something super intense that I wasn’t expecting,” Meier said. “I am blessed to have what I have and be as free as I am.”

Part of the purpose of the group is to prove they’re not who people might think they are.

“There was an article written about us and it was titled ‘Skateboarders aka Creatures of the Night.’ We had a bad name for ourselves and we decided rather than be cranky about it and ruin some more rails and ledges, we would give back to the community and change the image of skateboarding,” James said.

“Everyone is human. Everyone has capability to do good whether they have a bad rep,” Dirk said. “It uplifts both the name of skateboarding and brings us and the community together.”