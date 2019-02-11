Weather
February 11, 2019 1:21 am
Updated: February 11, 2019 1:25 am

School closures for Monday in Metro Vancouver due to snow event

By National news anchor  CKNW
The following is a list of school closures received to date due to the heavy snowfall event in the Metro Vancouver region:

Fraser Academy – 2294 W 10th Ave, Vancouver
Mediated Learning Academy – 550 Thompson Ave, Coquitlam
Notre Dame Secondary Regional School – 2880 Venables St., Vancouver
John Knox Christian School – 8260 13th Ave, Burnaby
St. Francis Xavier School – 428 Great Northern Way, Vancouver
St. Mary’s School – 5239 Joyce St, Vancouver

Check back for more updates to this school closure list.

