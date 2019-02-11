School closures for Monday in Metro Vancouver due to snow event

The following is a list of school closures received to date due to the heavy snowfall event in the Metro Vancouver region:

Fraser Academy – 2294 W 10th Ave, Vancouver

Mediated Learning Academy – 550 Thompson Ave, Coquitlam

Notre Dame Secondary Regional School – 2880 Venables St., Vancouver

John Knox Christian School – 8260 13th Ave, Burnaby

St. Francis Xavier School – 428 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

St. Mary’s School – 5239 Joyce St, Vancouver

Check back for more updates to this school closure list.

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!