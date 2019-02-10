Saskatoon Blades outlast Swift Current Broncos on Hockey Day in Canada

The Saskatoon Blades (33-13-8) extended their winning streak to three games following a 4-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos (10-38-4) in Western Hockey League (WHL) action Saturday night.

Blades forward Riley McKay scored the tiebreaking goal at 8:34 of the third period – pushing their point streak to nine games (7-0-2).

Gary Haden, Max Gerlach and Cyle McNabb also scored for the Blades while Nolan Maier made 24 saves.

Tyler Lees found the back of the net for the Broncos (10-38-4), who are on a five-game losing streak. Isaac Poulter kicked out 34-of-37 shots in the loss.

The Blades are right back at it Sunday afternoon when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings (23-21-3-4). Game time is 4 p.m.