Saskatoon Blades outlast Swift Current Broncos on Hockey Day in Canada
The Saskatoon Blades (33-13-8) extended their winning streak to three games following a 4-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos (10-38-4) in Western Hockey League (WHL) action Saturday night.
Blades forward Riley McKay scored the tiebreaking goal at 8:34 of the third period – pushing their point streak to nine games (7-0-2).
The Blades are right back at it Sunday afternoon when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings (23-21-3-4). Game time is 4 p.m.
