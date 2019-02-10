BAFTAS 2019: Royal drama ‘The Favourite’ wins best British film

The Favourite has kicked off the British Academy Film Awards by winning the prize for best British film.

The 18th-century royal drama took the first award of Sunday’s ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It is nominated in another 11 categories at the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars, including the separate best film prize.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos paid tribute to the films three stars – Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

All three are up for acting trophies at the awards, known as BAFTAs.

The Favourite also won another of the first three awards given Sunday, for production design

