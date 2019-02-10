baftas 2019
February 10, 2019 3:06 pm
Updated: February 10, 2019 3:11 pm

BAFTAS 2019: Royal drama ‘The Favourite’ wins best British film

By Staff The Associated Press

Prince William, and his wife, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, joined Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis and other stars for a black-tie ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The Favourite has kicked off the British Academy Film Awards by winning the prize for best British film.

The 18th-century royal drama took the first award of Sunday’s ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It is nominated in another 11 categories at the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars, including the separate best film prize.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos paid tribute to the films three stars – Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

All three are up for acting trophies at the awards, known as BAFTAs.

The Favourite also won another of the first three awards given Sunday, for production design

