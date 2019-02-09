RCMP plead for help finding missing man with dementia who was last seen in Sherwood Park

Strathcona County RCMP issued a plea for help from the public on Friday afternoon as they search for a 74-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Sherwood Park earlier in the day.

In a news release, police said Robert Marcel Verschaeve may be “unaware of his surroundings.”

Verschaeve was last seen in Sherwood Park at about 1:45 p.m. on Friday. Mounties said he left his rural home near Range Road 232 and Township Road 520 and was last known to be driving his 2011 white Ford F-150 with Alberta licence plate BZX 5010.

“The truck has a water tank in the back and has front-end damage,” police said. “RCMP members have been actively patrolling and searching for Robert to verify his well-being.

Verschaeve is five-foot-seven and about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red and black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Verschaeve’s whereabouts or the location of his vehicle is asked to call the Strathcona County RCMP detachment at 780-467-7741.

