February 9, 2019 12:59 am
Updated: February 9, 2019 1:01 am

RCMP plead for help finding missing man with dementia who was last seen in Sherwood Park

Robert Marcel Verschaeve was last seen in Sherwood Park on Friday afternoon.

Strathcona County RCMP issued a plea for help from the public on Friday afternoon as they search for a 74-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Sherwood Park earlier in the day.

In a news release, police said Robert Marcel Verschaeve may be “unaware of his surroundings.”

Verschaeve was last seen in Sherwood Park at about 1:45 p.m. on Friday. Mounties said he left his rural home near Range Road 232 and Township Road 520 and was last known to be driving his 2011 white Ford F-150 with Alberta licence plate BZX 5010.

“The truck has a water tank in the back and has front-end damage,” police said. “RCMP members have been actively patrolling and searching for Robert to verify his well-being.

Verschaeve is five-foot-seven and about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red and black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Verschaeve’s whereabouts or the location of his vehicle is asked to call the Strathcona County RCMP detachment at 780-467-7741.

