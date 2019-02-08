Canada
Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze on Aberdeen Avenue

By Reporter  Global News

Crews battled a blaze on Aberdeen Avenue Friday.

A home in Winnipeg’s North End went up in flames on Friday night.

Crews were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Firefighters were unable to get to the fire on the second floor of the residence and launched a defensive attack. Flames were seen bursting out of an upstairs window after it was busted by a fire hose.

A home on Aberdeen Avenue has been destroyed by fire.

Everyone was able to escape the home, which is expected to be a complete loss.

The house next door was also evacuated as a precaution.

