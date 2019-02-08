No personalized licence plate for Saskatchewan driver named ‘Assman’
It may be his last name, but it doesn’t mean he can have it on his licence plate.
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) recently rejected David Assman’s request to get his last name on a personalized licence plate because people may find it offensive.
READ MORE: February’s traffic spotlight focused on seatbelt safety
Assman pronounces his name differently than it’s spelled. But a Crown insurance spokesman says it doesn’t matter because that’s not what people see.
Tyler McMurchy said some people have names that when seen out of context could be considered offensive.
McMurchy said the government insurer tends to err on the side of caution.
Assman shares a last name with the late Regina gas jockey Dick Assman, who rose to fame after appearing on David Letterman’s late-night show in 1995.
WATCH BELOW: Dick Assman, who rose to fame on David Letterman, passes away
McMurchy noted licence plates are the property of the government agency.
“There is a need for some standards.”
Racial slurs, political connotations or words that hint at sex, drugs, crime or impaired driving are all banned.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.