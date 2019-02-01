February’s traffic spotlight focused on seatbelt safety

The Saskatchewan traffic safety spotlight for February is focused on seatbelts and car seats.

Police across the province will look for people not wearing a seatbelt or wearing one improperly.

According to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), 16 people in 2017 were killed in vehicle collisions because they weren’t properly restrained or not buckled up at all.

“Whether it’s a conscious choice to not buckle up or it simply slipped your mind, travelling without a seatbelt has potentially deadly consequences,” Auto Fund COO Penny McCune said in a press release.

“Wearing a seatbelt is the quickest, easiest way to substantially reduce your risk of death or injury in a crash.”

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study estimated people are 17 times more likely to be ejected in a collision not wearing a seatbelt, and they’re more than twice as likely to die if ejected.

SGI said it’s estimated half of all kids under eight years old in Saskatchewan aren’t properly restrained when they’re in a vehicle.

Drivers are responsible for ensuring all passengers under the age of 16 are buckled up. Not wearing a seatbelt or driving with a child improperly restrained, can result in a $175 ticket, and also costs the recipient three points under the Safe Driver Recognition program.

To ensure children are in the correct car seat, visit an SGI car seat clinic or book an appointment with a car seat technician.

During 2018’s traffic safety spotlights, Saskatchewan police reported over 4,700 offences for failing to wear a seatbelt or not using the appropriate car seat for kids.