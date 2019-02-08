One person killed in South Okanagan accident near Oliver

A fatal accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. this morning, near Deadman’s Lake near Oliver.

A passenger in one of the vehicles has died.

The collision involved two vehicles on Highway 97 between Roads 20 and 22.

Traffic on Highway 97 was delayed as emergency crews rushed to the accident scene. The driver was the sole occupant of one vehicle, while the second vehicle had three occupants, including an infant.

The three-person vehicle sustained serious damage, trapping the passengers. Oliver Fire Department extracted them from the wreckage.

The lone occupant sustained minor injuries.

The driver and an infant of the other vehicle were taken by ambulance to the South Okanagan General Hospital. The passenger died. The driver was then airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital. The infant was reportedly responsive after the accident.

Four emergency vehicles were on scene, including two ambulances.

An investigation by the RCMP is in progress.

