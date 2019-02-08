Illegal winter operations depot continues despite municipal request to stop: HRM

A Halifax company operating a snow depot without a permit appears to be ignoring requests by the municipal compliance department to cease operations.

“We were given every indication that they would move their salt to another location, so we’re very disappointed to see that they, in fact, haven’t done that, or if they did they’ve returned and so we definitely will be pursuing this and asking them to vacate immediately,” Brendan Elliott said, a senior communications advisor with the city.

Tracey's Landscaping Ltd is the company that's been running a winter operations depot without a permit on an abandoned Pepperell Street lot. The municipality told them to shut down operations, they haven't. pic.twitter.com/kMC2zQa5TE — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) February 8, 2019

Tracey’s Landscaping Ltd. is the contractor that was asked by municipal officers to obey the land use bylaw for the area.

Residents in the Pepperell Street area have expressed concern over the disruption the depot has caused from operating throughout the day and night.

When evidence of the operation was flagged to the municipality by Global News, it was revealed that such activities aren’t permitted on the old Ben’s Bakery lot that’s been abandoned for several years.

“It was our understanding based on talking with representatives for the contractor that they were aware of our concerns and they said they would be moving the salt to another location,” Elliott said.

Recently, regional council approved proposed amendments to the Halifax Municipal Planning Strategy to allow the old Ben’s Bakery land to be developed into a residential, commercial and mixed-use development.

The city says the only activities that were approved for the land are those that were related to the bakery. Although recent amendments have been approved by council for the development project, winter operation activities haven’t been approved.