Man arrested after ramming security fence and entering John Mellencamp’s house: report

A 48-year-old man named Robert P. Carter, has been arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, after reportedly driving his Jeep Cherokee into the security gate at the home of iconic rocker, John Mellencamp.

Carter allegedly kicked in the Hurts so Good singer’s front door on Wednesday after trespassing his Bloomington, Indiana, property, according to the Associated Press.

Fortunately, Mellencamp’s home was empty when the alleged break-in occurred. It was around 6 a.m. when the authorities received an alert from the singer’s home-security system.

When being questioned by the officers, Carter revealed he broke in to “arrest Mellencamp for supporting a government” that he personally does not support, reported the Associated Press.

Carter was given a mental-health evaluation after he was found possessing an unlicensed handgun.

He was then released from the Monroe County Jail after an appearance in court. Carter was charged with burglary, residential entry and criminal trespass.

The court’s records didn’t list a lawyer who could comment on behalf of Carter.

It’s likely that Mellencamp was away in preparation of his latest tour, which began Thursday at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend, Indiana.

The rocker will be joined by his touring band in the U.S. until April 30 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Unfortunately for Canadian fans, Mellencamp currently has no scheduled dates in Canada.

