New report alleges James Brown was murdered in 2006

An in-depth investigation into the death of late-Soul legend James Brown‘s death was published on Tuesday by CNN journalist, Thomas Lake.

The three-part report alleges that both the I Feel Good singer and his third wife Adrienne Brown, may have been murdered.

Their deaths were 10 years apart, however, research has led many to believe that foul play was a factor in both cases.

Brown died at the age of 73 on Christmas Day, 2006. He had a heart attack as a result of congestive heart failure. The singer was battling pneumonia. Upon further investigation, fluids were found in his lungs.

His sudden death originally sparked suspicion in his doctor after the singer started to show signs of improvement. Despite his request for an autopsy, one was never performed.

The unidentified doctor admitted, “he doubted Brown had died of natural causes,” but instead “suspected [he] died of an overdose, accidental or otherwise.”

A surprise phone call inspired the likes of this investigation. A 63-year-old circus singer by the name of Jacquelyn Hollander claimed she was once close to Brown and had been studying his death ever since.

She claimed “she could prove that James Brown had been murdered” and if Lake agreed to write her story, it would apparently “save her life.”

The report revealed that at least 11 people close to Brown — at one point or another — believe a further investigation should have been launched into the singer’s death and that it was suspicious that an autopsy was not performed.

Many of those individuals, unfortunately, passed before CNN’s in-depth report was published. Some even died during the investigation.

The first of Brown’s three estranged daughters, LaRhonda Pettit was one of those with this shared opinion. She reportedly died last year. One of Brown’s sons-in-law, Darren Lumar, was also tragically shot to death.

This bizarre string of deaths seemingly made Lake’s job a very difficult one indeed; not being able to provide enough evidence from those close to Brown would not warrant an official investigation by the authorities.

These deaths strangely backed up Hollander’s theory that those who speak wrongly about Brown or his death, end up dying.

Hollander told Lake that she was a close friend of Brown’s ex-wife. She claimed that “there’s no doubt [Adrienne Brown] was murdered.”

The former wife accused Brown of physically and sexually abusing her while they were married.

Brown was then charged with assault and intent to murder after his wife appeared at a local hospital with marks and bruises all over her body. Furthermore, the singer was arrested.

She then died of an accidental painkiller overdose in 1996 after a plastic surgery operation.

Lake revealed that Hollander and three other individuals believe foul play was involved in both of their deaths.

Tomi Rae Hynie — Brown’s fourth and final wife before his death — also claimed that Brown always believed his ex-wife was murdered. The detailed investigation suggests that there were and possibly still are a circle of suspects related to Brown’s death and those close to him. CNN cited thousands of police reports and court records in their copy. READ MORE: Taylor Swift stalker sentenced to 6 months in jail after breaking into singer’s home Lake conducted close to 140 interviews to produce the three-part exposé. Although the findings are strictly comprised of suspicions and allegations, many are doing a double take after the surprisingly hypothetical revelations. Although the James Brown estate has not commented on the matter, their accountant has apparently placed Lake on a “trespass notice.” As of this writing, a further investigation has not been launched into Brown’s or his ex-wife’s death. adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

