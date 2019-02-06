Sports
February 6, 2019 10:22 pm
Updated: February 6, 2019 10:23 pm

OHL Roundup: Wednesday, February 6, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

ERIE, Pa. – Joseph Garreffa scored three goals and set up another to power the Kitchener Rangers in an 8-4 victory over the Erie Otters on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Rickard Hugg struck twice for Kitchener (24-23-3) and Donovan Sebrango, Michael Vukojevic and Greg Meireles rounded out the attack. Alexey Lipanov, Riley Damiani, Cole Cameron, Ryan Stepian and Jonathan Yantsis had two assists apiece.

Petr Cajka led the Otters (20-28-2) with two goals, Gera Poddubnyui had a goal and two helpers and Jamie Drysdale also scored.

Rangers goaltender Luke Richardson made 27 saves.

Daniel Murphy started in net for Erie, allowing six goals on 10 shots through the first two periods. Cole Ceci stopped 4-of-6 attempts the rest of the way.

Kitchener was 1 for 2 on the power play while the Otters scored once on four chances with the man advantage.

WOLVES 4 GREYHOUNDS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE — Owen Robinson scored twice as Sudbury downed the Greyhounds.

Macauley Carson and Adam Ruzicka also scored for the Wolves (31-16-3).

Jordan Sambrook and Jaromir Pytlik scored for the Greyhounds (33-12-6).

Sudbury’s Darian Pilon was given a match penalty for fighting/instigating upon at 19:57 of the second period.

View link »
Visit Curious CastListen on Apple PodcastsListen on Google PodcastsSubscribe with RSS

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barrie Colts
Erie Otters
Flint Firebirds
Guelph Storm
Hamilton Bulldogs
Kingston Frontenacs
kitchener rangers
London Knights
mississauga steelheads
Niagara IceDogs
north bay battalion
OHL
ohl-roundup
Oshawa Generals
Ottawa 67's
Owen Sound Attack
Peterborough Petes
Saginaw Spirit
sarnia sting
Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
Sudbury Wolves
Windsor Spitfires

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.