February 13, 2019
Updated: February 13, 2019

Saskatoon police say missing 15-year-old Regina boy found

Saskatoon police say Phoenix Ahpay, the subject of a missing person investigation, has been found.

UPDATE: Saskatoon police announced on Feb. 13 Phoenix Ahpay, 15, has been found and is safe.

The Regina teen was reported missing after he was last seen on Feb. 2 in the 100-block of Avenue T South in Saskatoon.

Police said there were concerns for Ahpay’s safety.

