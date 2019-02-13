Saskatoon police say missing 15-year-old Regina boy found

UPDATE: Saskatoon police announced on Feb. 13 Phoenix Ahpay, 15, has been found and is safe.

The Regina teen was reported missing after he was last seen on Feb. 2 in the 100-block of Avenue T South in Saskatoon.

Police said there were concerns for Ahpay’s safety.

