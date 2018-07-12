Canada
Saskatoon police, family concerned for welfare of missing 27-year-old man

Saskatoon police are asking for public assistance in locating Desmond Fischer, 27, who has been missing since June 25.

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Desmond Fischer, 27, was last seen leaving his home in the 200-block of Avenue V South at roughly 6 p.m. CT on June 25.

Family are concerned for his welfare as he may be in a vulnerable state.

Police said there have been unconfirmed sightings of Fischer, however, there has been no recent bank activity.

Fischer is described as five-foot nine, with a slim build, short brown hair, blue eyes, and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

