Saskatoon police, family concerned for welfare of missing 27-year-old man

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Desmond Fischer, 27, was last seen leaving his home in the 200-block of Avenue V South at roughly 6 p.m. CT on June 25.

Family are concerned for his welfare as he may be in a vulnerable state.

Police said there have been unconfirmed sightings of Fischer, however, there has been no recent bank activity.

Fischer is described as five-foot nine, with a slim build, short brown hair, blue eyes, and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.