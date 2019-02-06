Coldest air in over a decade hits Saskatoon with -50 wind chills

Coldest air seen in over a 10 years hits Saskatoon with -50 wind chills and record low temperatures.

Extreme cold warning

Environment Canada has continued an extreme cold warning for Saskatoon and most of Saskatchewan for -40 to -55 wind chills persisting for the rest of the week.

Extreme cold warning in effect for Saskatoon & most of #Sask for -40 to -55 wind chills into Thursday morning https://t.co/ggyWWSnbKK #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/NO1qSvliXO — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 6, 2019

An arctic high-pressure ridge has settled in over Saskatchewan with -40 degree temperature readings over parts of the western and northern grainbelt.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

Record-breaking cold was reached in Saskatoon Wednesday morning with temperatures plunging into the -40s for the first time in over a decade – you have to go back to Jan. 4, 2009, to see -40 previously.

-53 is what it felt like with wind chill, which meant skin could freeze in a matter of minutes, with temperatures taking until mid-morning to make it back into the -30s.

Today was the coldest February 6th ever recorded in Saskatoon, with temps down to -43 degrees! The previous record was -41.7 from 1907 https://t.co/ggyWWSnbKK #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/8tbw22vcSU — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 6, 2019

The mercury will continue to slowly make its way toward the -20s for an afternoon high under sunny skies with wind chills stuck in the -40s all day.

Wednesday night

Mostly clear skies linger into Wednesday night as temperatures plunge back into the -40s with extreme wind chills making it feel like -54 at times as ice fog develops once again across the region.

Thursday

-54 is what it will feel like as you’re heading out the door Thursday morning with some ice fog lingering before sunny skies start to warm things up and clear out the fog.

The mercury should make it up to around -29 for an afternoon high, but it will once again feel like -40 to -50 all day with wind chill.

Friday

One more frigid start is expected to finish off the first full week of February on Friday with temperatures nearing the -40s for one more morning.

Sunshine will stick around for the day with a few clouds filtering through later on as conditions warm a few degrees into the -20s for an afternoon high.

Weekend outlook

Moderated temperatures finally start to slide in with a few more clouds over the weekend, with daytime highs recovering into the mid -20s, overnight lows returning to the mid -30s and wind chills warming to the mid -40s.

Harshil Patel took the Feb. 6 Your Saskatchewan photo in Regina:

