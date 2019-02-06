Former Toronto Western Hospital janitor pleads guilty to sex crimes against children

A former janitor accused of sex crimes against the son of a woman he met at Toronto Western Hospital where he worked, has pleaded guilty to 10 charges involving four children between 1997 and 2016 on Wednesday.

Fifty-five-year-old Terrence Noftall was arrested in January 2018 and charged with eight counts involving the woman’s son.

After his arrest, more victims came forward and Toronto police laid more charges. On Wednesday, Noftall admitted to five counts of sexual assault involving four children — three boys and a girl.

According to the agreed statement of facts read out in court, in the case of the boy whose mother Noftall worked with at the hospital, the two of them met there in 2012.

Noftall admitted in court that he made the child watch adult porn when he was just 11 or 12 years old and masturbated the boy.

The court heard that in December 2017, when the boy was 16 years old, his mother found text messages from Noftall on her son’s phone that were child pornography.

Noftall was arrested the following month and has been in custody ever since.

Global News also learned that at the time of his arrest, Noftall had been hired to work at the hospital in 2009 despite the fact he was a registered sex offender.

University Health Network officials issued a statement to Global News in January 2018 that background checks were not done on all its employees.