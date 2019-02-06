No injuries reported after vehicle jumps curb, hits business in Huntsville

Police say no injuries were reported after a vehicle drove into a business in Huntsville.
According to Huntsville OPP, on Tuesday at around 9:45 a.m., a vehicle jumped the parking lot curb and struck the front window of the M&M Meats on King William Street.
Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
Officers say no charges have been laid in connection with the incident.
