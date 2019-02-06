Huntsville
February 6, 2019 10:42 am
Updated: February 6, 2019 10:44 am

No injuries reported after vehicle jumps curb, hits business in Huntsville

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say no charges have been laid in connection with the collision.

Nick Westoll/Global News
Police say no injuries were reported after a vehicle drove into a business in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Tuesday at around 9:45 a.m., a vehicle jumped the parking lot curb and struck the front window of the M&M Meats on King William Street.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Officers say no charges have been laid in connection with the incident.

