No injuries reported after vehicle jumps curb, hits business in Huntsville

Police say no injuries were reported after a vehicle drove into a business in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Tuesday at around 9:45 a.m., a vehicle jumped the parking lot curb and struck the front window of the M&M Meats on King William Street.

READ MORE: Man suffers serious injuries after collision in Bradford

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Officers say no charges have been laid in connection with the incident.