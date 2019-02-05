West Kelowna recruiting firefighters for full-time and on-call positions

Now that city council has approved eight new positions, more firefighters will soon be available to respond to emergencies in West Kelowna.

Between the newly-approved positions and two vacancies, the city is now actively recruiting for 10 full-time career firefighters and 25 paid on-call positions.

Anyone who wishes to be a paid on-call firefighter must live in West Kelowna or on Westbank First Nation and attend a minimum number of calls and ongoing training.

An information session will be held at West Kelowna’s Station 34 at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Applications must be submitted online by Feb. 25.