West Kelowna recruiting firefighters for full-time and on-call positions
Now that city council has approved eight new positions, more firefighters will soon be available to respond to emergencies in West Kelowna.
Between the newly-approved positions and two vacancies, the city is now actively recruiting for 10 full-time career firefighters and 25 paid on-call positions.
Anyone who wishes to be a paid on-call firefighter must live in West Kelowna or on Westbank First Nation and attend a minimum number of calls and ongoing training.
An information session will be held at West Kelowna’s Station 34 at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13.
Applications must be submitted online by Feb. 25.
