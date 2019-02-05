Canada
February 5, 2019 11:51 pm

West Kelowna recruiting firefighters for full-time and on-call positions

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

West Kelowna is recruiting 10 full-time and 25 paid on-call firefighters.

File / Global News
A A

Now that city council has approved eight new positions, more firefighters will soon be available to respond to emergencies in West Kelowna.

Between the newly-approved positions and two vacancies, the city is now actively recruiting for 10 full-time career firefighters and 25 paid on-call positions.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating fire at West Kelowna car wash

Anyone who wishes to be a paid on-call firefighter must live in West Kelowna or on Westbank First Nation and attend a minimum number of calls and ongoing training.

An information session will be held at West Kelowna’s Station 34 at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13.

READ MORE: Fire in West Kelowna likely due to attempted gas theft

Applications must be submitted online by Feb. 25.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
career firefighter
Fire
Fire Department
firefighter jobs
Firefighters
more firefighters
Okanagan
on-call firefighter
Staffing
West Kelown firefighting jobs
West Kelowna
West Kelowna Fire Department
west kelowna firefighters

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.