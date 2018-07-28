Fire in Smith Creek area above West Kelowna

A fire has broken out in West Kelowna, not far from where two sparked to life two weeks ago.

Ten days ago, lightning caused two fires on Carrot Mountain. This afternoon, smoke could be seen rising in nearly the same spot, near Smith Creek, in the hills above Shannon Lake and Glenrosa.

READ MORE: Two children and their great-grandmother killed in California wildfire

The B.C. Wildfire Service quickly went into action, with planes dropping retardant on the blaze.

An area resident said three to four drops were made by planes, and that a helicopter is also involved. The resident added that smoke from the fire has dropped off quite a bit from when it started.