Bundle up, keep moving: Tips on how to stay warm as Arctic front chills Okanagan

Environment Canada is calling for cold temperatures tonight. And Wednesday as well.

For Tuesday, the national weather service says the overnight low will be minus-26 C with a risk of frostbite.

For Wednesday, the day will start with the mercury at minus-26 in the morning, rising to -16 in the afternoon and falling to -21 overnight. Winds of up to 15 km/h are also expected.

READ MORE: Okanagan weather: Biggest blast of arctic air of the year ahead

Peter Quinlan, Global News meteorologist, said some areas in the Shuswap fell as low as -27 C Monday overnight.

Minus 27? That’s c-c-c-cold.

“Certainly the coldest day the Central Okanagan has seen in over two years,” said Quinlan.

The weather won’t be bitterly cold for long, though. The daytime high for Thursday will be -9 with the overnight low at -10. For Friday, it’ll be -5 for the high and -9 overnight.