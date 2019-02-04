Burst pipes wreak havoc across Calgary amid freezing cold weather

Burst pipes kept Calgary firefighters and plumbers busy on Monday as a winter deep freeze continued across the province.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews were called to 114 3 Ave. S.W. at around 3 p.m. to deal with a flooding call that was causing water to spill into the street and freeze over.

The fire department said the water was coming from a burst pipe inside the building and they had some difficulty shutting it off.

Whether the cold weather caused the pipe to burst remains under investigation, the CFD said.

Meanwhile, across town at the University of Calgary, a burst sprinkler pipe caused water to jet out into a hallway that links the Science A and B buildings. The water started flooding the hallway at about 2 p.m.

Update: The link between Science A and Science B will tentatively reopen tomorrow morning. — U Calgary (@UCalgary) February 4, 2019

Startled students naturally popped out their phones and began to shoot the small geyser.

University maintenance teams managed to get the leak under control.

“The link between Science A and Science B will tentatively reopen tomorrow morning,” the university tweeted at 3:34 p.m.

