February 4, 2019 7:19 pm

Burst pipes wreak havoc across Calgary amid freezing cold weather

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Mon, Feb 4: An explosion of water, resulting from a burst pipe, caught some University of Calgary students off guard on Monday.

Burst pipes kept Calgary firefighters and plumbers busy on Monday as a winter deep freeze continued across the province.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews were called to 114 3 Ave. S.W. at around 3 p.m. to deal with a flooding call that was causing water to spill into the street and freeze over.

The fire department said the water was coming from a burst pipe inside the building and they had some difficulty shutting it off.

Whether the cold weather caused the pipe to burst remains under investigation, the CFD said.

Calgary firefighters investigate a flooding call at 114 3 Avenue S.W. on Feb. 4, 2019.

Loren Andrae/Global News

Meanwhile, across town at the University of Calgary, a burst sprinkler pipe caused water to jet out into a hallway that links the Science A and B buildings. The water started flooding the hallway at about 2 p.m.

Startled students naturally popped out their phones and began to shoot the small geyser.

University maintenance teams managed to get the leak under control.

“The link between Science A and Science B will tentatively reopen tomorrow morning,” the university tweeted at 3:34 p.m.

Calgary fire crews investigated a burst pipe on 3 Avenue S.W. on Feb. 4, 2019.

Loren Andrae/Global News

