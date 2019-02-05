Union concerned about security privatization in Saskatchewan Health Authority

A union that represents Saskatchewan Health Authority-employed security officers is concerned a report sets the table for large-scale privatization of health care security.

The result of a review into security services at the province’s publicly-owned health care facilities was released on Feb. 5.

“While there are many security challenges in a healthcare environment, we are proud of the role our security teams play to help manage those challenges,” Andrew Will, vice-president of infrastructure, information and support for the health authority, said in a press release.

“As a new organization, we are excited to be able to leverage our collective strengths to further improve security, especially with a provincial lens.”

The report’s author Tony Weeks, with BigLeap Consultation and Advisory Services, was contracted as an external consultant to review the current state of security services. ​The review began in April 2018.

“The review explored ways of improving safety in the workplace by implementing best practices in security services,” Weeks said in a press release.

“The new security program will be built with a focus on staff and patients, who deserve the safest possible environment, free from danger or threat.”

The report highlights 27 recommendations within the context of a centrally managed security services program with the goal of ensuring a safe environment for patients, visitors, and staff.

It recommends the health authority develop a business case to assess staffing model options. The report also says exploring these alternatives will assist in selecting the best staffing approach to optimize the delivery of security services.

“It’s troubling that one of the few that the (Saskatchewan Health Authority) highlighted in the letter going to our members today is their intention to do a ‘business case review’ of the security ‘service model,’” SEIU-West vice-president Neil Colmin said in a press release.

“We believe they think they can cut costs by contracting out to private security firms.”

SEIU-West said Tuesday the consultant hired to conduct the review was previously in charge of security for Alberta’s provincial health authority and worked previously with Andrew Will.

According to the union, while he was in charge, in-house security officer numbers were cut, and services were contracted out to a large private security firm in Alberta’s health care system.

Colmin added, in their view, the only way to meet security needs and keep people safe is to hire and train more in-house security officers who work for the Saskatchewan Health Authority and fully understand the values and needs of the public health care system.

“Our security officers work on the front lines in the largest, busiest, most complex care facilities in the province,” Colmin said.

“They are trained, skilled professionals who are part of the health care team. If you’re truly serious about safety, you can’t replace them with security people who have no background in health care, and who are not intimately knowledgeable of the facilities and the people in them.”

SEIU-West hopes the Saskatchewan Health Authority includes the union in the process going forward.