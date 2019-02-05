Warrant issued for man who allegedly brought gun to school, threatened student: Toronto police

TORONTO – Police have issued a warrant for a man they say brought a gun to a west Toronto school and threatened a student.

Investigators said the incident took place on Dec. 6 of last year at Western Technical Commercial School.

Police said they are now seeking 18-year-old Joshua Hastings in connection with the incident.

He is facing multiple charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering death threats.

Police said Hastings is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.