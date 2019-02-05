Central Okanagan to host annual ringette tournament this weekend

Hundreds of ringette players from B.C. and Alberta will be converging on the Central Okanagan for this weekend’s Sweetheart tournament.

The annual event, now in its 29th year, is so large that it requires eight ice sheets in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country. Games are played at Memorial Arena, the Capital News Centre, Rutland Twin Arena, Royal LePage Place, Jim Lind Arena and Winfield Arena.

The tournament has 11 divisions and runs Feb. 8-10.

“This year, we welcome over 75 teams and over 1,000 athletes, along with their coaching staff and families from across Western Canada, to our beautiful city,” said Sweetheart tournament director Sheri Pineau.

“The Sweetheart tournament is widely known as a great tournament to attend and each year we see many returning teams.”

“Our Kelowna teams are excited to face teams that they don’t normally get to play,” said Kelowna ringette president Stacey Westman. “With teams coming from all over B.C. and Alberta, it will be an exciting weekend of ringette.”

Tournament organizers have also set up a sock-hop at Rutland Centennial Hall for players 12 and under. More than 300 players are expected to attend.

For more about the tournament, visit www.kelownasweetheart.com.