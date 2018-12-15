Marathon ringette tournament in St. Jean Baptiste, Man. hope to help beat out cancer

A ringette tournament looking to beat out cancer will be taking place in the new year in St. Jean Baptiste, Man.

Skate Pink will be heading into its sixth year where upwards of 300 players and spectators take part in a 12 hour tournament raising funds for CancerCare Manitoba Foundation on Jan. 5, 2019.

During the 12 hour tournament, the three co-ed teams registered will be playing a total of eight hours.

The tournament has raised $50,000 over its first five years and is looking to raise up to $20,000 this year.

“We’re always aiming higher,” said Skate Pink board member Melody Caron.

While the teams have already been established, Skate Pink is hoping to find people to assist with time keeping and various booths set-up.

