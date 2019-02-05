N.S. boy, 8, on life support after lawn tractor accident: RCMP

Editor’s note: Nova Scotia RCMP issued a news release Tuesday at 2:58 p.m. indicating that the eight-year-old boy died as a result of the accident. In an updated news release at 6:07 p.m. the same day, police said the boy is on life support so that his organs can be donated.

An eight-year-old Nova Scotia boy is on life support after a lawn tractor he was riding on tipped over, according to police.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a 911 call at around 4 p.m. Sunday, indicating the boy was hurt in an accident near a home on Canaan Road in Morristown.

Police say the boy’s parents provided first aid to him before paramedics arrived. He was then sent to hospital in Halifax via LifeFlight for further treatment.

The boy is currently on life support so that his organs can be donated, according to RCMP.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances that led to the accident, but it is currently not considered suspicious.